Man ‘beat woman to death’ after threat to reveal sex encounter

A married man beat a woman to death after she threatened to reveal all about a sexual encounter she had with him, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Roy Webster (40), from Ashbree, Ashford, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Anne Shortall (47) on April 3rd, 2015 at The Murrough, Co Wicklow.

His was not accepted by the State.

Opening the trial on Wednesday, Paul Greene SC said the prosecution’s case was that Mr Webster and the deceased had a “sexual encounter” after meeting at a pub on December 22nd, 2014.

Some time afterwards Ms Shortall went to Mr Webster and told him she was pregnant and wanted money for an abortion. He asked for proof that she was pregnant and that he was responsible.

Mr Greene said the accused and the deceased met on April 3rd, 2015 and were seen sitting in his van.

He said the jury will hear that there was a dispute about whether he would give her money and she threatened to “reveal all” about their encounter.

Mr Webster hit Ms Shortall on the head with a hammer and drove her back to his work premises with her hands secured by duct tape.

A pathologist’s report would show that Ms Shortall received nine blows to the head, Mr Greene said.

Her body remained at his premises until April 7th, 2015 when Mr Webster told gardaí of Ms Shortall’s whereabouts.

The trial continues before Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of seven women and five men.