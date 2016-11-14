Man admits manslaughter outside Dublin city internet cafe

A man who ran an internet cafe has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a man outside the outlet in Dublin city centre.

The plea was accepted by the State and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 5th.

Zhen Dong Zhao (39), a Chinese national with an address at Jervis Street in Dublin, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter for the killing of Noel Fegan at Wellington Quay on May 20th, 2011.

At the Central Criminal Court, prosecution counsel Pauline Walley SC said the plea was accepted by the State.

No objection

She added there is no objection to bail as Mr Zhao has complied with his conditions to date.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy granted continuing bail until December 5th.

In 2012, Mr Zhao was convicted of Mr Fegan’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, but the conviction was later quashed.

The Court of Criminal Appeal found the trial judge had erred in explaining the concept of provocation to the jury, and ordered a retrial.