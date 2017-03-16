Man acted ‘completely normal’ after killing woman with hammer

A man who beat a woman to death with a hammer after she sought money from him for an abortion was acting “completely normal” on the evening after the assault, his trial has heard.

Roy Webster (40), of Ashbree, Ashford, Co Wicklow has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Anne Shortall (47) on April 3rd, 2015 at The Murrough, Co Wicklow. His plea was not accepted by the State.

The Central Criminal Court on Thursday heard a statement from Mr Webster’s wife’s friend, Carmel Phibbs, which was read to the court by prosecuting counsel Paul Greene SC.

Ms Phibbs said she was at the Webster home on the evening of April 3rd, 2015 when Mr Webster arrived back.

The court has already heard that by then Mr Webster had beaten Ms Shortall to death with a hammer and left her body tied up with tape in his van.

“Roy was acting completely normal,” said Ms Phibbs.

He had a discussion with his wife and showed her a small cut he had on his arm which he said he got while doing a tiling job.

Later that weekend Ms Phibbs was at the Webster home again and that the accused came in he said there was a woman missing and he was helping gardaí with their enquiries.

Det Sgt Fergus O’Brien, the lead investigator in the case, agreed with defending counsel Brendan Grehan SC that after Mr Webster admitted beating Ms Shortall to death he was cooperative with gardaí and tried to do his best to help them.

He agreed that Mr Webster had been of “impeccable character” and that the events of April 3rd, 2015 had taken a “huge toll” on Mr Webster and his family.

The trial continues.