Man accused of raping woman he met on Tinder claimed they had consensual sex

A man accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder on the pair’s first date told gardaí they had “fully consensual sex”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The Louth man (36) has pleaded not guilty to rape at Kilmashogue Lane, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin on September 11th, 2014.

It is the prosecution’s case that the accused raped the university student in his car after driving her up the Dublin Mountains following a visit to McDonald’s.

Following his arrest, Garda Ciarán Byrne said the man asked: “Who am I supposed to have raped? Is this the girl from Tinder?”

He then told gardaí “we had fully consensual sex”.

On September 12th, 2014, the day after the alleged rape, Dr Roz Quinn, a GP practicing in Camden Street, tested the alleged victim for sexually transmitted infections and prescribed the morning after pill.

“It was very much a non-verbal consultation, there were very little words spoken,” Dr Quinn told Alex Owens SC, prosecuting. “She (the complainant) looked at the floor throughout. She was tear-stained and was wearing no make up, she didn’t look well at all.”

The court heard all tests came back negative.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Butler and a jury. Both the accused and the complainant are entitled to anonymity throughout the trial.