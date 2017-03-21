Man accused of hammer murder not a ‘cold-blooded killer’

A man accused of murdering a woman he had a sexual encounter with had lost all self-control when he beat her to death with a hammer and should be convicted of manslaughter, his barrister has said.

Roy Webster (40) of Ashbree, Ashford, Co Wicklow has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Anne Shortall (47) on April 3rd, 2015 at The Murrough, Co Wicklow. His plea was not accepted by the State.

In his closing speech, Brendan Grehan SC, defending, told the jury his client was not some “cold-blooded killer” but a man who lost control of himself.

He said his actions show that he did not plan the attack on Ms Shortall and did nothing to cover up what he had done in the aftermath.

Mr Grehan said his client had described to gardaí how he felt Ms Shortall had him “against a wall” and he could see his whole life crashing down when he reached for the hammer and struck her.

Abortion

The court previously heard that Ms Shortall had told Mr Webster she was pregnant after their sexual encounter and needed £6,500 to go to England for an abortion. Mr Webster attacked her with a hammer when she threatened to tell his wife of their affair. Ms Shortall had refused to show the accused a pregnancy test and a pathology report later showed she was not pregnant.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy explained to the jury that where a killer has had a “sudden and unforeseen onset of passion” that deprives them of self control, they can be found guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

The judge will continue his charge to the jury of seven women and four men this afternoon.