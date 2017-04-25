Killing of 62-year-old ‘all about the rape and the money’

The main witness in a Dublin murder trial told gardaí that the fatal assault was “all about the rape and the money”, a court has heard.

The jury heard the evidence on Tuesday morning in the trial of a 34-year-old man, who has admitted killing a 62-year-old at a flat, where they were watching an Ireland v England rugby match.

Gary Walsh (34) with an address at The Watercourse, Orwell Park, Templeogue, is accused of murdering former captain of St Mary’s rugby club Cathal Sweeney on February 8th, 2014.

He was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, charged with murdering Mr Sweeney in Ashdale Gardens, Terenure, in Dublin.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter. However, this was not acceptable to the State and he went on trial.

Garda John Walsh testified that he and a colleague were called to the scene that evening. He said that the accused and another man, Colm Campbell, were outside the flat door with two other gardaí.

“Colm Campbell asked to speak to somebody,” he recalled.

Garda Walsh said that Mr Campbell was intoxicated when he spoke to him further along the hallway.

“Colm Campbell said to me: ‘He just kept punching and punching. I couldn’t stop him. It’s all about the rape and the money’,” said Garda Walsh, reading the quote from his notebook.

Garda Walsh said he then returned to the flat door, where the accused was sitting.

“Gary Walsh kept saying: ‘I was just trying to resuscitate him. He came in like this,’” he read.

The court had already heard that the accused had told paramedics that Mr Sweeney had been assaulted before arriving at the flat 30 minutes earlier. Mr Campbell had initially agreed, but was asked again when not in the accused man’s company.

He then pointed at Gary Walsh and made a gesture with a closed fist.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael Moriarty and a jury of six women and six men. It is expected to take about seven days.