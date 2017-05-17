Killer ‘had diminished responsibility due to mental health’

A defence psychiatrist has told a Dublin man’s trial his responsibility for killing a woman in a city hotel room was diminished due to his mental state at the time.

The doctor was giving evidence for the defence on Wednesday morning in the Central Criminal Court trial of Eric Locke, who used a fake Facebook profile to meet the woman, whom he had briefly dated.

Mr Locke is charged with murdering 31-year-old Sonia Blount in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on the February 16th, 2014.

The 35-year-old, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, has pleaded not guilty, but admits causing the death of the mother-of-one, who was found strangled and suffocated.

Dr Richard Bunn, a consultant forensic psychiatrist with the NHS in Belfast, told Patrick Gageby SC, defending, that he interviewed Mr Locke in Cloverhill Prison in April of this year.

The accused was confined to wearing a poncho in a padded cell for his safety at the time, having reacted badly to being moved from working alone to working with other inmates.

“I like stability. I’ve always had a problem with change,” Mr Locke told the doctor.

‘Constellation of symptoms’

The doctor was satisfied with previous diagnoses of an adjustment disorder due to the stress of prison and court, and of a Pervasive Developmental Disorder. He also found that Mr Locke had symptoms of ADHD.

He said he did not accept Mr Locke’s account of having an “out-of-body experience” when strangling Ms Blount.

However, he said he was satisfied that he fulfilled the criteria for diminished responsibility as a partial defence for murder due to a “constellation of symptoms”.

He said there was objective evidence from medical staff that his thinking was ‘clearly disturbed’ at the time leading up to the incident.

Dr Bunn is being cross-examined by the State on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr Seán Ó Domhnaill testified on Monday that he diagnosed Mr Locke with Pervasive Developmental Disorder, and gave his opinion that his mental state meant he had ‘diminished responsibility’ for the killing.

He told the court he had interviewed Mr Locke and his family in November 2015 and found him to have signs of ADHD, autism and Asperger’s Syndrome. He said Mr Locke had suffered from an emotional illness called alexithymia, which he later described as “an extremely disabling condition, which ruined his life”.

He said he believed that Mr Locke had intended tying Ms Blount to a chair and forcing her to listen to an account of his suffering, but did not intend to kill her.