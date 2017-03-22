Jury deliberating in murder case of Roy Webster

The jury at the Roy Webster murder trial want to rehear the statement of a woman who met the accused shortly after he beat Anne Shortall to death with a hammer.

The seven women and four men have spent less than two hours considering their verdict in the trial of the 40-year-old from Ashbree, Ashford, Co Wicklow.

Mr Webster has pleaded not guilty to the murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Anne Shortall (47) at The Murrough, Co Wicklow on April 3rd, 2015.

His plea was not accepted by the State.

Before going to lunch at 1pm the foreman of the jury asked Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy if they could rehear the statement of Carmel Phibbs, a friend of the accused’s wife Sinead.

Ms Phibbs, whose statement was read to the court on day six of the trial, was at the Webster home on the afternoon that Ms Shortall was killed.

She told gardaí that when Mr Webster arrived home he was acting “completely normal”.

Mr Justice McCarthy will read the statement again after lunch.

The jury has also been given a number of exhibits, including the hammer that the prosecution alleges Mr Webster used to beat Ms Shortall to death.

The jury began its deliberations at 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after being charged by Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy. It returned on Wendesday morning.

Unanimous

The judge told them they must bring back a unanimous verdict as to whether he is guilty of murder or guilty of manslaughter.

In his closing statement, senior counsel Paul Greene, prosecuting, told the jury of seven women and four men that Mr Webster waited for four days to reveal his part in her death.

When he did do so, Mr Greene said there was a “degree of self-pity”, with Mr Webster talking about all the things he had worked so hard for.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that over the previous four days, Mr Webster had lied to Ms Shortall’s daughters when they asked him if he could help find their mother. He then lied to gardaí repeatedly, before confessing when his wife confronted him.

Mr Greene said a lot had come out about the background of Ms Shortall and that, at times, it may have been hard to tell who was on trial.

He described Ms Shortall as a “nocturnal creature of habit” who had not covered herself in glory. However, it was Mr Webster who was on trial for murder and it was the jury’s job to decide if it was his intention to kill her.

Mr Greene said the accused only began to claim he had lost control after he was arrested. He reminded the jury of evidence from State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy, who said that the tape around her head may have caused Ms Shortall to die from asphyxia, if she was not already dead.

‘Cold-blooded’

In his closing speech, Brendan Grehan SC, defending, told the jury his client’s actions show that he did not plan the attack and did nothing to cover up what he had done.

“This was not some cold-blooded killer. This was something that happened when someone lost control of himself.”

He said the accused man’s actions had a far-ranging impact, taking Ms Shortall from her family and taking Mr Webster from his.

Mr Webster’s own family, including his elderly parents, have sundered their relationship with him. “If ever it could be said that there is a case where there are no winners, only losers, this is it,” he added.

He asked the jury to consider what might happen if everything they held dear, their family and children, were being put at risk. It is a human frailty to do things that we later regret when pushed to breaking point, he said.

Going into the background of the relationship with Ms Shortall, Mr Grehan said Mr Webster had met her on a drunken night out the previous Christmas and betrayed his wife and his marriage vows with her. He said this was nothing unique and that afterwards Mr Webster had no intention of having an affair.