Jury deliberate in case of man charged with rape after Tinder meeting

The jury in the trial of a man accused of raping a university student after they met through the dating app Tinder is continuing its deliberations Friday.

The Dublin man (36) is alleged to have raped the university student in his car after driving her up the Dublin mountains.

He has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape at Kilmashogue Lane, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin on September 11th 2014.

The two met up days after they began communicating on Tinder and they went for a drive together. The complainant alleges that the defendant drove them to an unlit country road and raped her in the car.

The defendant told gardaí­ after his arrest that they had consensual sex in the car. The jury began its deliberations at 2.50pm on Wednesday. On Thursday morning they asked to hear the evidence again of the cross-examination of the alleged victim.

Mr Justice Paul Butler said that in order to achieve balance he would play the entirety of her evidence and this took most of Thursday.

The jury resumed deliberations on Friday morning before Mr Justice Paul Butler.