Jury considering verdict in Kilkenny cold case murder trial

The jury in the cold case trial of a man accused of strangling an elderly woman to death in her home in Co Kilkenny has begun considering its verdict.

John Joseph Malone (53), of Newpark, Kilkenny City, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ann ‘Nancy’ Smyth (69) on September 11th, 1987 on Wolfe Tone Street in Kilkenny City. Ms Smyth’s home was set on fire after her death.

Central Criminal Court judge Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy completed his charge to the jury this afternoon, telling them their verdict must be unanimous.

Having gone through the evidence of each witness in the case, he told the jury that to return a guilty verdict they must be satisfied that the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Malone was responsible for Ms Smyth’s death.

It was the prosecution’s case that Ms Smyth, who lived alone, suffered a “callous and violent death”.

On September 10th, 1987, Ms Smyth went to a local pub where she was known. She was there from about 9pm to midnight, during which time she chatted with local people and had a number of drinks. Although she lived nearby, the publican dropped her home.

Argument

Later a neighbour heard an argument at about 12.30am or 1am. There was “some give and take” and a man was shouting: “Let me f**king in” and “I’ll f**king get you”. This neighbour knew the accused man and said that it was he who was shouting, Seán Gillane SC, prosecuting, said.

In his closing speech, Mr Gillane said that at times during the trial, it may have been possible to forget what the case was about.

He said an elderly woman had died after being strangled with enough force to fracture her thyroid cartilage. She had suffered injuries to her mouth and head that State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy said are consistent with blows being struck.

The person who committed the crime then tried to disguise what had happened by setting fire to her home.

Mr Gillane said the trial, which was taken after a cold case review by gardaí , was about human dignity and ensuring that Ms Smyth’s life could not just simply be extinguished.

“The passage of time does not lessen the importance of her death.”

Confessions

Defence counsel Colman Cody SC told the jury that the only reason the trial has gone ahead is because of the claims that Mr Malone had confessed to various people that he killed Ms Smyth.

Mr Cody told the jury that these people had said they heard these confessions at various times over a number of years but none of them made official statements to gardaí until 2012.

He said that from 1987 gardaí had become “fixated” and “obsessed” with Mr Malone and never considered any other person for the murder.

He said it was “remarkable” that in 2012, following the reopening of the case by cold case detectives, gardaí were suddenly able to gather all this “game-changing evidence” when a number of people said Mr Malone had confessed to them.

He said these people, many of whom said nothing to gardaí for years, started to “seep out” in a few months from October 2012.

“Does that not give you pause for thought?” he asked.