Judge says majority verdict can be returned in ‘Tinder rape’ case

The jury in the trial of a man accused of raping a university student after they met on Tinder has been told it can return a majority verdict.

The Dublin man (36) is alleged to have raped the university student in his car after driving her up the Dublin Mountains. He has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape at Kilmashogue Lane, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin on September 11th 2014.

The two met up days after they began communicating on the Tinder dating app and they went for a drive together. The complainant alleged that the defendant drove them to an unlit country road and raped her in the car.

The defendant told gardaí after his arrest that they had consensual sex in the car.

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday afternoon and resumed its third day of deliberations Friday morning.

Just after midday, Justice Paul Butler informed the jurors they could return a majority verdict, meaning a verdict which ten or more of them were agreed on.

At lunchtime the jury suspended its deliberations, having been out for just over three hours.

On Thursday morning, the jury asked to hear the evidence again of the cross-examination of the alleged victim. Mr Justice Butler said that in order to achieve balance he would play the entirety of her evidence and this took most of the day.