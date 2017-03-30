Father who bit autistic son (2) on cheek given suspended sentence

A father “at the end of his tether” who bit his autistic son aged two on the cheek to show him how much it hurt has been given a suspended sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard staff at the boy’s play group reported their concerns about this and another incidents to social services.

The staff had previously noted the boy had “certain difficulties” and was aggressive and rough.

The family have had extensive contact with social workers and received significant therapeutic services for the boy, who has been diagnosed with autism.

The 39-year-old man, who was the main carer for the child and who cannot be identified to protect his son’s identity, has undergone anger management therapy and psychological intervention.

Loving environment

Defence counsel for the man said the boy remained in the care of his parents and that social services had concluded the child was in a loving and supportive family environment.

The accused man, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault of the child in June 2013 and two counts of assault in December 2014.

Judge Martin Nolan said playschool staff were to be praised for how they dealt with the matter and said they had handled it in an “exemplary way” that was fair to everyone.

He said it seemed the man was “at the end of his tether” and did not know what to do with his child.

“Most parents feel like that at certain times,” said Judge Nolan, but noted it was not permissible to treat the child as the accused had.

He imposed a one-year sentence, suspending it in full on the basis the accused be of good behaviour.