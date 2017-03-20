Eight years for married man who killed lover in her bed

A married man who strangled his lover as they “fooled around” in her bed after he claimed she threatened to tell his wife about their affair has been jailed for eight years.

Deirdre McCarthy’s body washed up on Fanore Beach, Co Clare days after Colm Deely dumped her remains in the ocean.

Deely was convicted of Ms McCarthy’s murder by a jury in June 2013 but the verdict was quashed after doubts emerged over the evidence from a former assistant state pathologist and a retrial was ordered.

In January this year, Deely, (45), of School Road, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Ms McCarthy (43), at a place unknown on or about March 28th, 2011.

His plea was accepted by the State.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy on Monday said the sentence he was imposing was “in the absence of evidence which might have or might not have supported a more serious charge”.