Dublin woman pleads guilty to killing two-year-old son

Dublin woman Hazel Waters has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her two-year-old son.

Ms Waters (46) of Ridge Hall, Ballybrack was charged with murdering Muhammad Hassan Khan between October 15th and 16th, 2014. The toddler was found dead with stab wounds in the bedroom of their home on October 16th.

When asked to plead at a hearing on Monday morning Ms Waters responded: “Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter.”

The plea was accepted by the State.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC said psychiatric reports will be provided by the defence and prosecution before sentencing. He said there would be issues of “diminished responsibility”. Justice Patrick McCarthy adjourned sentencing until May 23rd.