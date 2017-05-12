Dublin man strangled ex-girlfriend after she saw gun, knife and cable ties

A Dublin man, who set up a fake Facebook account in order to meet his ex-girlfriend, told gardaí he strangled her because she screamed when she saw the pellet gun, Stanley knife and cable ties he’d brought to frighten her.

Eric Locke said he had just wanted to talk after Sonia Blount stopped all contact with him.

The 35-year-old is on trial at the Central Criminal Court, charged with murdering the mother-of-one in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght, Dublin on February 16th, 2014.

Mr Locke, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, has pleaded not guilty, but admits causing the death of the 31-year-old, who was found strangled and suffocated.

Detective Garda Camon Ryan said he began interviewing the accused that night, after he’d handed himself in at a city garda station.

He told officers he’d been suffering with depression for years, but that meeting Ms Blount a few months earlier had brought him “back up”.

He said they’d finished about four weeks earlier and she had later ended communication with him. “It brought me back down,” he said.

He said he set up a fake Facebook account in the name of Shane Cully, and arranged to meet her through it. “I went into town. I purchased masking tape, cable ties, a pellet gun and a Stanley blade,” he recalled. “I just wanted to frighten her. I didn’t mean to do it.”

He said he’d used the keycard that she’d left at reception to let himself into the room. “She got a shock it was me,” he said.

He said he told her he just wanted to talk and began asking her why she’d finished it and cut contact.

He said she hadn’t asked him to leave, but had wanted them to leave together. “I thought that once we got to reception she’d just scream and that’s what stopped me,” he said. “I took out the things and put them on the bed and she was terrified. She was frantic. We had a fight and it happened. I used my hands on her neck.”

He was asked what she had done while he had been strangling her and he pointed to scratches on his face. He was asked if she had said anything.

“She said: ‘Eric, what are you doing?’ but her voice was low,” he replied.

He initially denied using anything other than his hands. However, he admitted using the cable of a phone charger “briefly”, after a bloodstained charger was shown to him.

He said he had put her top in her mouth because he panicked.

“She was breathing heavy. I thought someone would hear,” he explained.

He said he wasn’t sure if she was dead when he left around 6am. He said he had attempted suicide before deciding to hand himself in.

He denied raping her, saying they had consensual sex before she saw the items he’d brought. “I m confessing to killing Sonia, not murdering, because i didn’t intend for her to die,” he said.

He was asked how he felt about her three-year-old son growing up without his mother. “Devastated,” he replied. “He’s never going to get to know his mother. He’ll feel empty, he has no mother.”

The trial continues on Friday before Mr Justice Michael Moriarty and a jury of eight men and four women.