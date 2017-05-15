Dublin man, charged with murdering ex-girlfriend, had ‘mistrust of females’

A Dublin man, charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend, developed a mistrust of females after he was taunted about a physical birth defect, the Central Criminal Court was told on Monday.

A psychiatrist was giving evidence to the court morning in the trial of Eric Locke, who’s charged with murdering 31-year-old Sonia Blount in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on February 16th, 2014.

The 35-year-old, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, has pleaded not guilty, but admits causing the death of the mother-of-one, who was found strangled and suffocated.

The trial has heard that he used a fake Facebook profile to meet Ms Blount at the hotel. He said he brought a pellet gun, Stanley knife and cable ties to frighten her, but she screamed when she saw them and he strangled her.

The prosecution closed its case on Monday morning and Patrick Gageby SC, defending, called consultant psychiatrist Dr Seán O’Domhnaill.

Dr O’Domhnaill testified that he had interviewed Mr Locke and his family following Ms Blount’s killing.

“It became very obvious from the family that Eric, from a very early age, was displaying clear signs of autistic behaviour: the hand flapping, the screeching, high pitched shriek,” he said, indicating that this would arise when children couldn’t communicate their discomfort, usually their psychological discomfort. He noted that Mr Locke had in excess of 20 jobs over a decade and that this was common with ADHD.

He mentioned an account of Mr Locke assigning a human-like quality to his action figures, telling his sister to be careful what she said about one of them. He explained that this was a feature seen in Asperger’s Syndrome.

Dr O’Domhnaill said Mr Locke had been born with a common condition involving his urethra. He said there had been the usual surgical attempts at correcting this, but they hadn’t worked. Instead, this had left him with both the deformity and scarring.

A number of females had taunted him about this over the years.

“This made him distrust females,” he said.

Dr O’Domhnaill will continue his evidence on Monday evening.