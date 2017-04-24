Dublin man admits killing former rugby captain

A Dublin man has admitted killing a 62-year-old former rugby captain three years ago, at an apartment where they were watching an Ireland vs England rugby match.

Gary Walsh (34), with an address at The Watercourse, Orwell Park, Templeogue, is accused of murdering Cathal Sweeney on February 8th, 2014.

He was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, charged with murdering Mr Sweeney at Ashdale Gardens, Terenure, Dublin.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter.

However, this was not acceptable to the State, and a jury was sworn in to hear the trial.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael Moriarty and a jury of six women and six men.