Doctor did not have ‘medical head on’ when giving daughter drug

A doctor charged with the manslaughter of her profoundly disabled daughter has said she did not have her logical, medical head on when she administered a sedative to the child.

Bernadette Scully (58) was being cross examined by the State on Thursday on the eighth day of her trial for the unlawful killing of Emily Barut (11) on September 15th, 2012.

Ms Scully has pleaded not guilty to killing Emily by an act of gross negligence involving the administration of an excessive quantity of chloral hydrate in their home at Emvale, Bachelor’s Walk, Tullamore.

The accused said she had administered chloral hydrate when her daughter became upset at 2am and 6am on the day she died and that her daughter then had a massive fit after 11am.

“So, you decide you need to do something to stop this fit?” asked Tara Burns SC, prosecuting.

“I was standing there with her, not there with my logical, medical head on me,” she replied. “I was working with my emotional mind, as a mother, looking at my baby, thinking I am going to have to stop this fit.”

Ms Scully said chloral hydrate was the only anti-convulsant she had to hand with Ms Burns saying the drug’s use for such a purpose might be at issue.

Horrendous fit

Ms Scully said she had looked up the medical literature and found a residential centre in the UK, where chloral hydrate was used for children with epilepsy.

“They’re giving it, a 10 ml dosage to children Emily’s age every four to six hours so it is documented,” she added. “I think, faced with that horrendous fit she was in, I was thinking: ‘What can I give her?”

Asked why she had brought the bottle of chloral hydrate to the bedroom, rather than filling the syringe at the kitchen sink, Ms Scully replied: “My child is in the room in the middle of this fit...I’m not going to stand in the kitchen and fill a syringe. I’m running to try to get back to her.”

Ms Scully said it was really quite a stressful situation, describing, it as pandemonium.

“If you’re in a hospital, you don’t have that emotional contact that I have with my Emily so you’re not standing back and thinking,” she said.

The case continues.