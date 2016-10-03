Date set for trial of Paul Murphy over Jobstown protest

A trial date has been set for Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Paul Murphy and 17 other people facing charges of false imprisonment of then tanáiste Joan Burton following a water charges protest in Jobstown two years ago.

Ms Burton and her entourage had left a graduation event at An Cosan Education Centre at Jobstown, Tallaght when a demonstration was held which delayed her for about two hours on November 15th, 2014.

She and her team had been attempting to travel by car to St Thomas’ Church for the rest of the ceremony when it is alleged violence broke out.

Amongst the defendants are Dublin Councillor Kieran Mahon (38) of Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght, Anti Austerity Alliance Councillor Michael Murphy (50) of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden and Mr Murphy (33) of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, Dublin.

Judge Melanie Greally set three separate trial dates at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday after she said she had grouped the accused together based on what charges they are facing.

Paul Murphy, Michael Murphy and Mr Mahon are due to be tried with four others, each of who are charged with false imprisonment, on April 24th, 2017. A pre-trial date has been set for December 7th, next.

The second trial of six people accused of false imprisonment is due to take place on October 2nd, 2017 with a pre-trial date hearing for June 8th, 2017.

The final trial of five people accused of violent disorder has been set for April 9th, 2018 with a pre-trial date set for December 13th, 2017.