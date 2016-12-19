Dale Creighton trial: Sentencing hearing begins

The sentencing hearing has begun of five men who admit the manslaughter of Dale Creighton (20) on a footbridge in Tallaght, Co Dublin, on new year’s morning three years ago.

Two others are to be sentenced for lesser offences arising out of the same incident.

The six men and one woman were originally charged with murder and went on trial at the Central Criminal Court in October.

However, those charges were dropped on the 15th day of the trial, after they pleaded guilty to lesser charges and had their new pleas accepted.

The seven accused are Aisling Burke (23) and David Burke (28), both with an address at Beechpark, Collinstown, Co Westmeath; Graham Palmer (26), with a current address at Park Avenue, Portarlington, Co Laois; Ross Callery (23), currently of Gortlum Cottages, Brittas, Co Dublin; James Reid (26), currently of Glen Aoibhinn, Gorey, Co Wexford; Jason Beresford (23), with an address at Coill Diarmuida, Castledermot, Co Kildare, and Gerard Stevens (27), currently of Grosvenor Square, Rathmines, in Dublin.

Graham Palmer, Ross Callery, Gerard Stevens, Jason Beresford and David Burke have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Dale Creighton was assaulted on January 1st, 2014, on the footbridge over the Tallaght bypass between St Dominic’s Road and Greenhills Road.

The court heard that Mr Creighton had been accused of stealing Ms Burke’s mobile phone.

The Tallaght man died in hospital the following day. The cause of his death was blunt force injury to his head and face.

‘Not guilty’

The seven accused had all pleaded not guilty to murder.

They had also initially pleaded not guilty to violent disorder at the footbridge.

However, Jason Beresford later changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the violent disorder charge.

Aisling Burke has also pleaded guilty to violent disorder at the bridge on the date in question.

James Reid has pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, which had a blade or was sharply pointed.

On Monday morning, Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy watched CCTV footage of the attack and listening to the contents of the interviews with gardaí of three of the accused.

She will hear memos on the other interviews later on Monday.