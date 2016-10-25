Dale Creighton trial: One of accused claims knife was pulled on him

One of seven Dubliners charged with murdering Dale Creighton, who was beaten to death, said he had hit him because the deceased had pulled a knife on him and stolen his sister’s phone.

The jury in the Central Criminal Court trial was on Tuesday morning hearing evidence of garda interviews conducted with one of the accused, David Burke.

Dale Creighton was assaulted on New Year’s Day, 2014 at the footbridge over the Tallaght bypass between Saint Dominic’s Road and Greenhills Road. The 20-year-old died in hospital the following day.

A woman and six men, who are in their 20s and from Tallaght, have all pleaded not guilty to murder.

They are 23-year-old Aisling Burke and 28-year-old David Burke, both with a current address at Beechpark, Collinstown, Co Westmeath; Graham Palmer (26) with a current address at Park Avenue, Portarlington, Co Laois; Ross Callery (23) currently of Gortlum Cottages, Brittas, Co Dublin; James Reid (26) currently of Glen Aoibhinn, Gorey, Co Wexford; Jason Beresford (23) with an address at Coill Diarmuida, Ard a’ Laoi, Castledermot, Co Kildare; and Gerard Stevens (27) currently of Grosvenor Square, Rathmines in Dublin.

Each accused also initially pleaded not guilty to violent disorder at the footbridge. However, Jason Beresford later changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the violent disorder charge.

Garda Sinéad McCormack testified she arrested Mr Burke at an address in Tallaght on the evening of January 2nd, 2014. He was interviewed a number of times at Rathfarnham Garda Station.

He said he was on his way home from a club that New Year’s morning, when he saw a number of males running around a corner. He said his sister then ran around the corner, screaming they had her phone.

“I chased one of them,” he said. “He pulled a knife on me, so I backed off.”

He said that other people were chasing him too and he later saw commotion on the footbridge. “They had him held so he couldn’t go anywhere.”

He said more people arrived, but he found out the male he had chased didn’t have his phone.

“I legged it out of there. I didn’t want anything to do with it,” he said, denying that he had hit the deceased in the early interviews. “They were all jumping in there to get at it. I was saying to stop.”

He said that nobody, apart from Mr Creighton, had a weapon and said the deceased was sitting and “wasn’t that bad” when he left.

He was then shown CCTV footage of the fatal assault and he identified himself holding a steel rod or pole.

“I threw that little steel yoke I had off the bridge at him,” he said. “The only reason I had it going on to the bridge was to protect myself.”

“Did you assault him there?” he was asked at one point.

“Yeah, I gave him a dig or two,” he replied.

“I hit him a dig for pulling a knife on me and robbing my sister’s bag,” he said later.

He was asked if he had kicked him.

“I kicked him in the leg as well,” he said.

Mr Burke’s barrister has now begun cross examining the garda, and will continue on Tuesday afternoon when the trial resumes before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy and the jury of six men and six women.