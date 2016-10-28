Dale Creighton jury shown footage of five of accused running from scene

The jury in the trial of seven people charged with murdering a man in Dublin almost three years ago has been shown footage of five of the accused running from the scene as gardaí arrived.

Dale Creighton was assaulted on new year’s morning 2014 at the footbridge over the Tallaght bypass between St Dominic’s Road and Greenhills Road. The 20-year-old Tallaght man died in hospital the following day.

A woman and six men, who are in their 20s and from Tallaght, have all pleaded not guilty to murder.

They are Aisling Burke (23) and David Burke (28), both of Beechpark, Collinstown, Co Westmeath; Graham Palmer (26) of Park Avenue, Portarlington, Co Laois; Ross Callery (23) of Gortlum Cottages, Brittas, Co Dublin; James Reid (26) of Glen Aoibhinn, Gorey, Co Wexford; Jason Beresford (23) of Coill Diarmuida, Ard a’ Laoi, Castledermot, Co Kildare; and Gerard Stevens (27) of Grosvenor Square, Rathmines in Dublin.

Each accused had pleaded not guilty to violent disorder at the footbridge. However, Mr Beresford later changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the violent disorder charge.

The CCTV footage was shown on Friday morning on the 14th day of the Central Criminal Court trial, with Sgt Brian Cagney talking the jury through the recording.

He described kicking actions on the deceased by Mr Callery and Mr Beresford, and striking actions by Mr Stevens, Mr Palmer and Mr Beresford.

“At 4.06.20, Dale Creighton is dragged by Jason Beresford and others,” Sgt Cagney said, before pointing out the deceased being struck.

Dragged

Mr Creighton had been dragged down steps from the top of the bridge by this stage and was “lying prone” on the steps. The sergeant described Mr Burke lifting Mr Creighton from the steps, and Mr Callery and Mr Beresford dragging or lifting him towards the top of the steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was asked to describe what was happening at 4.07am.

“They all seem to look collectively to the right-hand side, as if distracted, and then they all run to the left-hand side,” he said.

He explained that five of the accused had run: Mr Beresford, Mr Callery, Mr Palmer and Ms Burke, followed by Mr Burke.

“They’re very close together so it’s almost simultaneous,” he explained. “You can see blue lights in the distance, flashing lights.”

The jury had already heard that the gardaí arrived at this time.

Sgt Cagney then pointed out the five accused running into the shot of another camera. “Reid and Stevens go before,” he explained.

He pointed out Mr Palmer stopping for Ms Burke on the main street in Tallaght. “He puts on his hood, walks back,” he said. “They hold hands and continue walking on Main Street.”

The gardaí, who arrested them, were seen approaching.

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy then sent the jury of six men and six women home early so a legal issue could be resolved.

“I’m told the prosecution case will likely conclude on Tuesday,” she said.