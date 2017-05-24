Cork man says girlfriend asked, ‘what about my kids’ before he killed her

A man who admits stabbing his girlfriend, but denies her murder, told gardaí she asked, “what about my kids?” before he stuck a knife in her neck.

Darren Murphy (40) of Dan Desmond Villas in Passage West, Co Cork has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Olivia Dunlea at her home in Pembroke Crescent, but pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.

His plea was not accepted and he is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

On Wednesday, Det Garda Seán Minihan told prosecuting counsel Thomas Creed SC that he interviewed Mr Murphy at Togher Garda Station on February 18th, 2013 – the day after Ms Dunlea’s body was found by fire fighters inside her burning home.

During one of those interviews, the accused said he had argued with Olivia and she told him to leave because another man was calling over. He told gardaí he knelt on her back on the bed, grabbed her head and stuck it in the pillow. “She said, ‘what about my kids?’ and that’s when I grabbed the knife and stuck it in her.”

He said he could remember stabbing her twice in the neck and that he knew she was dead when he lifted her head off the pillow and she made no noise. He denied that he set the house on fire to destroy evidence, telling gardaí that he knew he would be caught and only wanted to make sure that her children did not discover her body.

The trial continues in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of seven men and five women.