Bernadette Scully trial hears extracts of note found at scene

The trial of a woman charged with the manslaughter of her profoundly disabled daughter has been shown a note found at the scene, in which the author wrote of being unable to let the child’s suffering continue.

The note was read out to the Central Criminal Court jury on Thursday morning in the trial of 58-year-old Offaly GP Bernadette Scully.

Ms Scully is charged with unlawfully killing 11-year-old Emily Barut at their home at Emvale, Bachelor’s Walk, Tullamore. It’ is alleged that she killed her by an act of gross negligence involving the administration of an excessive quantity of chloral hydrate on Saturday September 15th, 2012.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Crime scene investigator Detective Garda Colin Lawlor testified that he retrieved a brown envelope from a handbag in the sunroom of the house the following day. The jurors were given copies of what was written on the envelope and on a two-sided letter he found inside.

He said the name, Andrius, was written on one side of the envelope and Tara Burns SC, prosecuting, read out what was written on the other side.

“If anyone thinks I’m awful for doing this, you should have listened to poor little Emily crying the last eight days. I love her dearly, Bernie,” she read.

The barrister then read the letter dated September 15th, 2012: “Andrius, my love. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You are what has kept me and Em alive over the past five or six years.

“I do not want to die.

“I can not let Emily’s suffering continue. I can’t watch it any longer. The pain is too big, the struggle each day too hard, the loneliness and isolation too much.

“I’m of sound mind and I leave everything belonging to me and Emily to Andrius. He needs a home. This is to cancel a previous will I made at a stressful time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The author then named the person, who was in possession of the will.

“Katrina, I love you and I’m sorry. Please keep close to Dad and look after him for me.

“Mammy, I’m sorry you have to face this at this time of your life.

“No wake. I do not want people gawking at our bodies. Can we be cremated and our ashes mixed together and given to Andrius to scatter in Galway, near the swans, where we were happy?

“Goodbye, my love. Thank you for all you did for me and Emily.

“My love, Bernie x and Emily x.”

The trial continues on Thursday afternoon before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of seven women and five men.