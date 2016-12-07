Bernadette Scully’s world ‘fell apart’ after baby’s diagnosis

A doctor charged with the manslaughter of her profoundly disabled daughter has said her world fell apart when she was told the baby she had longed for had severe mental retardation.

Co Offaly GP Bernadette Scully (58) was giving evidence in her defence on the sixth day of her trial. She is charged with unlawfully killing Emily Barut (11), who was profoundly disabled, at their home at Emvale, Bachelor’s Walk, Tullamore on September 15th, 2012.

She has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to a charge of killing Emily by an act of gross negligence involving the administration of an excessive quantity of the sedative chloral hydrate.

Ms Scully testified that she had IVF treatment and suffered two miscarriages before becoming pregnant with Emily.

Emily did not cry when she was born but the doctor told her she had a lovely, quiet, baby girl. Emily had difficulty feeding and when she was two weeks old, she fell asleep and would not wake up. Ms Scully drove her to hospital in Dublin.

She said she fell into the arms of the doctor she met in Crumlin and began crying.

Tests

Measurements were taken and tests were carried out on Emily.

“It was awful to watch her going through that,” she said.

A doctor then showed Ms Scully a centile graph used for measuring growth in young children, which showed Emily was “below the graph”.

“I fell back into the seat and I just said: ‘Oh, my God’,” she recalled. “When I saw it, I could understand.”

Another doctor told Ms Scully that Emily’s head was very small.

“He said: ‘She’ll have severe mental retardation. She’ll probably develop epilepsy. She may not walk. She may not talk. She may have difficulty hearing’. This all just came out just like this. He said a few more words and he just left,” she recalled.

“He came back into the cubicle and he said: ‘I mean severe retardation, not mild,” she continued. “My world just fell apart.”

Ms Scully will continue her evidence on Wednesday afternoon before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of seven women and five men.