Attempted murder victim outlines ‘frenzied’ knife attack

The victim of an attempted murder said she was left with physical, emotional and psychological scars from the “continuous, vicious and frenzied attack” by her former partner after she told him she planned to leave him.

Donna Foster gave a victim impact statement on Friday at the sentencing hearing of Patrick O’Rourke (63), after he pleaded guilty to her attempted murder at their home in Cooline Drive, Cobh, Co Cork, on August 11th, 2015.

Mr O’Rourke also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a minor at the same location on the same date.

At a hearing at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy heard evidence and adjourned sentencing until next Friday.

In her statement, Ms Foster said she needs time to heal from the “atrocity” inflicted on her by Mr O’Rourke.

“I sustained serious stab wounds from a continuous, vicious and frenzied attack which left me fighting for my life, as I truly and honestly believe I was about to die.”

She said that if it were not for the intervention of the minor who was also injured in the assault, she would not be here today.

She said she is under continued medical supervision and has lost her hairdressing business following the attack.

She said she tires easily and finds it difficult to concentrate. She has also suffered panic attacks, often brought on when she picks up a knife to prepare a meal.

“For me, I now have a different perspective on life. I realise that life is precious and fragile,” she said.

She said that she finds it hard to believe that a man she trusted “would subject me to the most horrific attack in an attempt to kill me”.

Relationship breakdown

The court also heard from Det Michael Dillane of Cobh Garda station, who told counsel for the State Timothy O’Leary SC that the relationship between Mr O’Rourke and Ms Foster had broken down prior to the attack, but there had been no previous violence.

He said that Mr O’Rourke had not come to the attention of gardaí before.

Speaking to Brendan Grehan SC, representing Mr O’Rourke, Mr Dillane said Ms Foster and Mr O’Rourke had been together for about 15 years.

Two weeks before the attack, she said she no longer wanted to be with him and she planned to leave him.

Mr Dillane agreed that Mr O’Rourke had given a statement to gardaí in which he described confronting Ms Foster about her plans to leave on the morning of the attack, before fetching the knife he used to stab her repeatedly.

Declan O’Connor, who said he had known Mr O’Rourke as a colleague for 20 years, told the court that he is proud to call Mr O’Rourke his friend.

He said Mr O’Rourke had been a comfort to him on many occasions.

Mr Grehan handed the judge a report from the governor of Cork Prison, which he said described Mr O’Rourke as a “trusted person” who had been industrious since he went into custody following the attack.

Mr Grehan also asked the judge to consider Mr O’Rourke’s age, saying that a lengthy custodial sentence would amount to a life sentence, and to take into account his guilty plea.

The judge said that cases of attempted murder are highly unusual and he would consider the appropriate sentence.