Woman’s body may have lain undiscovered for three months

The body of an 82-year-old woman found at her home in Wexford town in November 2015 may have lain undiscovered for up to three months, according to an inquest into the death.

Bridget Crosbie of The Faythe in Wexford town was discovered on November 20th after family members contacted gardaí upon learning she had not been seen in the locality for a long period.

The inquest, held in Wexford today, heard gardaí obtained the services of a locksmith to gain entry to the house and found the deceased in her bedroom, on the floor beside the bed.

In a deposition today, Johanna Crosbie explained she had had less and less contact with her sister over the years due to her sister’s involvement with an alternative religious group that precluded contact with people who did not share the same beliefs.

Johanna Crosbie said she had tried to contact and see her sister regularly and recalled one occasion on December 5th, 2012, when she met her, but believed the latter hadn’t recognised her until she spoke to her. This was the last time she saw her.

Assumed she was away

In a deposition by neighbour Seán O’Leary, he said Ms Crosbie often made extended visits to Dublin and when she wasn’t seen in the area, people assumed she was away.

He said the last time he had seen her was around the beginning of August. It was explained by county coroner Dr Seán Nixon that Ms Crosbie had fallen on the road and an ambulance had been called but she refused to go in it. This was the last time her neighbour had seen her.

Pathologist Dr Rob Landers said Ms Crosbie’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition, which suggested that death had occurred “many weeks” or even two to three months prior to her discovery.

He said there was evidence of chronic lung and renal disease, before returning a verdict of death by unascertained natural causes.

Dr Nixon recommended this verdict be brought in by the jury. He extended his sympathies to the Crosbie family.

“It must have been very difficult because Ms Crosbie’s religious beliefs resulted in her alienating herself from friends and family, and that’s partly how this tragic event came about. Presumably, the church she was involved with wasn’t there for her either.”