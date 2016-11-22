Woman (52) chokes to death at Áras Attracta care home

A 52-year-old resident at the Áras Attracta care home in Swinford, Co Mayo, choked to death while eating a piece of meat, an inquest has heard.

Dr Tamas Nemeth, consultant pathologist at Mayo University Hospital, told the hearing Una McGing died from what is known as a “cafe coronary” when a piece of food became impacted in her larynx.

The inquest heard from staff nurse Mary Coughlan that, on May 8th, staff noticed that Ms McGing was in distress and tried slapping her on the back and administering what is known as the Heimlich manoeuvre in order to try and dislodge the food which was blocking the airway.

However, she slumped to the floor and was given oxygen before suction equipment was used to try to clear the blockage. Ambulance personnel then took over.

Coroner for Mayo, Pat O’Connor, described the death as “a dreadful accident” which could not have been prevented.

The coroner insisted no blame attached to Áras Attracta for the death and he assumed she was well cared for.

He returned a verdict of accidental death.