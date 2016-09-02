Prosecution may take place over death of girl on scout trip

Gardaí have submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in relation to the death of a 14 year old girl scout.

Aoife Winterlich from Walkinstown, Dublin died after she was swept into the sea off Hook Head, Co Wexford on a weekend scouting trip.

The teen was rescued from the sea by the Irish Coast Guard but later died on December 11th 2015 at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that a file was submitted to the DPP’s office earlier this week.

Detective Inspector Larry Brady of New Ross Garda Station in Co Wexford, told Deputy Dublin Coroner Dr Crona Gallagher that the file had been submitted on August 31st.

Gardaí are awaiting directions from the DPP in relation to possible criminal charges and a three month adjournment of the inquest was sought.

The teenager’s mother Ann Winterlich, who previously gave evidence of the formal identification of her daughter at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, was present in court.

Aoife Winterlich was a member of the 55th South Circular Road scout group in Dublin. She was on a weekend scouting trip when the incident occurred around 2pm on Sunday December 6th 2015.

Four young people were swept into the sea during a heavy swell in the aftermath of Storm Desmond.

Two of the four made it back to shore, while two were winched to safety by the Irish Coast Guard Waterford based helicopter.

Aoife Winterlich fell into the sea as rescuers attempted to bring on her board the helicopter. She was immediately recovered from the sea and both teenagers were flown to hospital, arriving within 17 minutes of the initial call out.

The coroner adjourned the inquest for three months until December 9th 2016.