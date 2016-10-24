Physicians did not have vascular clamps, inquest hears

Vascular clamps were not available to physicians treating a 35-year-old woman who died during emergency surgery for an ectopic pregnancy, an inquest heard on Monday.

A hospital report into the death of Malak Kuzbary Thawley at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin, found vascular clamps were not available to physicians at the operating table, according to Liam Reidy, senior counsel for the woman’s husband, Alan Thawley.

Mr Reidy said the report highlighted a number of failures and its contents left Mr Thawley in a state of “shock and horror”.

Mr Reidy said the hospital report found there was a “systemic communication failure”, a delay in getting a consultant to the operating theatre and an issue relating to equipment.

Consultant ‘delay’

“We have a situation where once the problem was identified there was a delay in getting a consultant to the operating theatre,” Mr Reidy told Dublin Coroner’s Court. He noted there was external assistance from a vascular surgeon and an obstetrician.

Ms Thawley, from Blackrock, Co Dublin, died on May 8th, 2016, at Holles Street hospital. The cause of death was due to a tear in the abdominal aorta during the course of surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

Ms Thawley, a teacher originally from Syria, was expecting her first baby with her husband, Alan Thawley. She was seven weeks pregnant when a scan identified an ectopic pregnancy.

Consultant pathologist Dr Thomas Crotty at St Vincent’s hospital carried out an autopsy and gave the cause of death as a tear in the abdominal aorta during the course of laparoscopic therapy due to an ectopic pregnancy in the right fallopian tube.

The short inquest heard that 18 statements were taken from medical staff in order to prepare the hospital’s report into Ms Thawley’s death. Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane will review all 18 statements before finalising the list of witnesses to give evidence at a full inquest hearing.

The coroner’s office has requested eight statements, seven of which have been provided to the court to date, the inquest heard.

A full inquest hearing into the circumstances surrounding Ms Thawley’s death will take place early next year.