MMA fighter Joao Carvalho died due to blunt force trauma

A Portuguese mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter died due to blunt force trauma to the head following a fight in Dublin, an inquest has heard.

Joao Carvalho (28) developed an acute subdural haemorrhage due to blunt force trauma to the head, a postmortem examination carried out by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy found. .

He died at Beaumont Hospital on April 11th last after he was knocked out in the third round of a ‘Total Extreme Fighting; contest at the National Boxing Stadium.

The welterweight fighter became unwell following a fight against Irish UFC fighter Charlie Ward on April 9th. He was taken hospital where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The MMA fighter’s sudden death was the subject of two investigations by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority.

A Garda file has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and “criminal proceedings are being contemplated”, Detective Inspector Paul Cleary of Kevin Street Garda Station told the court. He applied for an adjournmentto allow time for a decision to be made.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until June 2017 and extended her sympathies to the Carvalho family in Portugal. The family was not present in court but had been made aware of proceedings, the court heard.

Mr Carvalho reportedly began to feel unwell about 20 minutes after a technical knock out in the third round of his fight . He was representing the Portuguese club Team Nobrega.

The team released a statement following Carvalho’s death thanking Total Extreme Fighting medical staff at the venue and hospital staff for efforts to save his life. The statement said Mr Carvalho had “gained notoriety nationwide and internationally” during his career and his death left the team and his family “heartbroken.”