Mark Desmond died of multiple gunshot wounds, inquest hears

Shooting victim Mark Desmond died of multiple gunshot wounds, an inquest into his death has heard.

No family were present at Dublin Coroner’s Court where an inquest into Mr Desmond’s death was opened and adjourned. No address was given for the 41-year-old man who was shot dead at Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan in December 2016.

Det Garda Colm Lawlor of the fingerprint section of the Garda Technical Bureau gave evidence of identification using fingerprint technology. He told the court that he gathered evidence at the scene in Lucan on December 3rd, 2016. He later retrieved a matching set of fingerprints in a garda file belonging to a man named Mark Desmond of Lally Road in Ballyfermot and taken 16 years previously at Mountjoy Prison.

An autopsy performed by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis gave the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

Det Insp Sean Campbell told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that the man’s death is still under investigation and he applied for an adjournment. The coroner adjourned the inquest for further mention on November 23rd, 2017.