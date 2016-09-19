Inquest opens into death of day-old baby in Cavan hospital

An inquest has opened into the death of a baby boy one day after being born at Cavan General Hospital two years ago.

Conor Whelan was born in Cavan on May 13th, 2014 following an emergency caesarean but died the following day.

A contributing factor was a condition known as vasa previa, where blood vessels block the entrance to the birth canal.

His parents, Siobhan and Andrew Whelan, say their son died after her membranes were ruptured against her will and following a delay in carrying out the section.

Ms Whelan told the inquest she has serious questions about what happened to Conor and expressed the hope that significant lessons would be learned so “this won’t happen again”.

There was lot of markers for vasa previa, but she had “fallen through the cracks”. This would not happen if all pregnant women were given a 20-week scan and properly checks where warning signs existed, Ms Whelan said.

She said she did not want to see Cavan lose services but it had to be “fully functioning and resourced”.

Ms Whelan said she attended for a scan in March 2013, during which a query for a low-lying placenta was raised. She was told it was likely she would have an elective caesarean.

On May 13th, when she was nine days overdue, she began to experience contractions and so headed to the hospital with her husband. While she was fine on arrival, on walking to the labour ward, she felt what she thought was her waters breaking.

On pulling up her trousers, she saw blood and called for help. In the ward, she was put on all fours and a test was carried out, which resulted in further bleeding.

Mr Whelan pleaded with staff to act quickly, reminding them that another baby had died in the hospital two weeks earlier. “He knew something was not right but was told everything was okay.”

Ms Whelan said there seemed to be no urgency among staff. She told them she was scared and wanted a section.

Consultant obstetrician Dr Rita Mehta arrived but spent a long time asking the same questions the midwives had asked, she said.

Dr Mehta wanted to break her waters but she begged her not to “shove anything up me”.

‘Cut me open without full sedation’

“Before I knew it, she came at me again, wanting to rupture my membranes.”

Mr Whelan said there was “too much blood for everything to be okay”. “I told them, ‘this is like Carry On Laughing except it isn’t funny. Give her a section’.”

He said the medical staff didn’t seem to be operating as a team and at one point “strong words” were exchanged between a midwife and a doctor. After this, there was “pandemonium” and the trolley carrying her ran over a nurse on its way to the operating theatre.

Ms Whelan said she was terrified she would die and her two girls would have no mother.

Dr Mehta “cut me open without full sedation,” she told the inquest, over the objections of her husband.

Conor was born “flat” at 1.49pm, an hour after she arrived at the hospital, and it took 20 minutes to bring him back. Ms Whelan had to undergo life-saving surgery after suffering major bleeding while her baby was brought to the Rotunda t hospital in Dublin. There, doctor could find no brain activity and it was decided to return him to Cavan to spend his last hours with his mother. He died the following day. Ms Whelan said she was devastated at the loss of her baby boy and would feel his loss forever.

“Had anyone listened to us he would be here today. Nobody did anything until it was too late and that will haunt us forever.”

Several days later, the clinical director at Cavan, Dr Alan Finan, and the manager, Bridget Clarke, came to see her and to explain what had happened. Dr Finan said the condition of vasa previa had contributed to Conor’s death and it was “unfortunate” that her membranes had ruptured the baby’s lifeline, she said.

That would be like “a tsunami” for him, she was told. Ms Whelan said her membranes hadn’t ruptured “by themselves”; this had happened when Dr Mehta broke her waters against her wishes.

She said Dr Finan was so shocked he staggered back against the wall. A long, awkward silence followed.

She said Dr Finan had the “cheek” to seek her approval for an article saying how safe Cavan’s maternity unit was but she refused. “They tiptoed out of the room and that was that.”

The hospital says baby Conor lost blood before his mother’s membranes were ruptured.

Dr Eoin Mooney, a consultant histopathologist called by the hospital, said Conor was severely anaemic, and this was consistent with massive blood loss.

He said this bleeding occurred “substantially” before Ms Whelan’s membranes. Tests on blood found on her shoes showed this had come from Conor rather than his mother.