Gareth Hutch died of multiple gunshot injuries, inquest hears

Gangland victim Gareth Hutch died of multiple gunshot injuries after he was shot outside his home, an inquest has heard.

The 35-year-old father of one, from Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, died of his injuries on May 24th, 2016.

An inquest in to his death opened at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that gardaí have submitted a file in relation to the killing to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The man’s father, John Hutch of Drumalee Avenue, Dublin 8, identified his son’s body at the Mater Hospital within hours of his death, the court heard.

Mr Hutch’s deposition was read into court as he is currently out of the country.

Family members were not present in court but had been made aware of the inquest and will be kept informed through a garda liaison officer, the court heard.

Det Garda Fergal O’Flaherty of Mountjoy Garda station, said he spoke with a number of family members at the Mater hospital before Mr Hutch’s remains were formally identified by his father.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy carried out by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy at Dublin City Morgue on the Malahide Road .

A Garda file into the death has been submitted to the DPP and Det Insp Frances Sweeney of Mountjoy Garda station applied for a six month adjournment of the inquest, pending the DPP’s decision on a possible prosecution.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane granted the garda application and adjourned the inquest until April 6th, 2017.