Gardaí collect 180 statements over fatal assault case in Temple Bar

Gardaí have collected 180 statements in relation to the death of a 27-year-old who was assaulted in Dublin’s Temple Bar last year.

Gareth O’Connor (27) of Lindisfarne Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 died at St James’ Hospital in Dublin on September 11th, 2015.

Mr O’Connor, a father of three, died due to bleeding on the brain. He was the youngest of nine siblings, some of whom attended the brief inquest hearing at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

He was assaulted during the course of a violent disorder incident at Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar.

Gardaí have carried out extensive investigations in relation to his death and believe they will have sufficient evidence to bring charges, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Seven people have been arrested in relation to the case to date. Gardaí are seeking to identify one final individual who they believe can assist the investigation.

Insp John Rice of Kevin St Garda station applied for a six month adjournment of the inquest, which first opened on November 17th, 2015.

“We hope to submit a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the next two months,” Insp Rice said.

A post-mortem report prepared by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy found Mr O’Connor had a toxic level of cocaine in his system at the time of his death.

He suffered subarachnoid and intracranial haemorrhage, the inquest heard previously.

The post-mortem report contains information on the circumstances of Mr O’Connor’s death but this detail was not read out in court.

The coroner reserved recording the official cause of death until a later date.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention until April 4th, 2017.