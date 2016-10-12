Ex-Shelbourne player’s train fall ‘played role in his death’

A former Shelbourne FC soccer player who survived a fall from a speeding train died from a related infection 30 years later, an inquest has heard.

Originally from Terenure, Dublin, Joseph “Joe” Murphy (57) resided at St Glady’s Nursing Home in Harold’s Cross for the final four years of his life, Dublin Coroner’s Court was told.

He had lived a full and independent life, despite suffering a catastrophic injury that left him in a coma for five months in 1986, the court heard.

In September 1986, he was travelling on an overcrowded train from Holyhead to London when the accident happened.

Mr Murphy, who was seated in the area between carriages, is thought to have leaned against the train door when it opened and he fell out.

The train was travelling at 145km/h through north Wales at the time.

Joe Murphy sustained a significant head injury in the fall.

“Doctors gave him a 50:50 chance of survival. It was only the third time the surgeon involved had carried out the required brain operation.

“He spent five months in a coma and woke up a completely different person,” his brother, Phillip Murphy, said.

Mr Murphy went on to learn to speak and walk again following therapy at the National Rehabilitation Centre.

However, he was plagued by seizures for the rest of his life.

Pneumonia

Mr Murphy developed pneumonia and was admitted to St James’s Hospital, where he died on November 5th, 2015.

The cause of death was sepsis, with the initial brain injury resulting from the train fall a contributory factor.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a narrative verdict on his death.