Dublin cyclist Donna Fox (30) died of ‘multiple traumatic injuries’

A 30-year-old cyclist died of multiple traumatic injuries following a road traffic collision in Dublin city.

Donna Fox, from Belgee, Naul, Co Dublin died on September 6th last.

An inquest into her death opened at Dublin Coroner’s Court on Thursday and heard the incident took place at the corner of Seville Place and Sheriff Street Upper in Dublin’s north inner city.

The woman, described as a fitness fanatic who previously raised money for causes by taking part in charity cycles, was involved with a collision with a truck. She was on her way to work in a pharmacy when the accident happened shortly before 11am.

The woman drove to Whitehall with her bike and parked before cycling onwards to her workplace near Grand Canal Dock, her father told reporters following her death.

The woman’s partner Anne-Marie Ryan formally identified her body at a funeral home in Balbriggan, the inquest heard.

Dr Linda Mulligan carried out an autopsy and the cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries. Gardai sought a six month adjournment to allow time for the completion of an investigation into the incident.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention until June 15th 2017.