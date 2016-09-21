Delay in blood transfusion for newborn ‘unacceptable’, says paediatrician

A paediatrician at Cavan General Hospital has said an 85-minute delay in giving blood transfusion to a critically-ill newborn was not acceptable.

“No I don’t find that acceptable. It should have been given sooner,” Dr Ann Leahy told the inquest into the death of Conor Whelan a day after his birth in Cavan in May 2014.

Dr Leahy was also critical of the quantity of blood given to Conor in the hours following his birth in Cavan.

Roger Murray, for the Whelan family, said Conor was provided with 40ml of blood over two hours of intensive care immediately after his birth. Yet when he was transported to the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin he was given 60ml in half an hour.

Dr Leahy said this was not acceptable. The hospital had the type of blood required by Conor available inhouse, she said.

Dr Leahy was giving evidence on the third day of the inquest into the death of Conor Whelan, who was born in Cavan on May 13th, 2014 following an emergency caesarean but died after 17 hours.

He suffered a brain injury caused by vasa previa, a rare condition which occurs when the blood vessels from the placenta or umbilical cord block the birth canal and tear.

Scanning for vasa previa is best performed earlier in pregnancy. Where the condition is diagnosed, the survival rate for the baby jumps from 44 per cent to 97 per cent.

The inquest heard on Wednesday that Cavan General Hospital has no staff specialised in the reading of obstetric scans, two years after a series of baby deaths in its maternity unit.

Consultant obstetrician Dr Azhar Syed said processes for reading scans were being reviewed by the local hospital group with a view to recruiting and training more staff but this process was still ongoing.

A scan of Conor’s mother Siobhan in March 2014 raised a query about a low-lying placenta, which can be a warning sign for vasa previa, but a subsequent scan by radiologists was found to be normal.

Dr Syed, who reviewed Ms Whelan several times during her pregnancy, said the result of the first scan was not transmitted to him. He remained unaware of its finding during Ms Whelan’s pregnancy.

Members of the jury raised their concerns about staffing at the unit, with one juror asking why no “alarms bells” were ringing within the health service when obstetricians were dependent on the quality of the scan reports provided to them.

Dr Syed told another juror 20-week scans were not routinely carried out at Cavan as “we don’t have the staff for that”.

The inquest heard in earlier evidence that the main radiographer for obstetric scans had ceased working in this area and governance has been passed to the obstetrics department.

One juror accused staff who gave evidence of “passing the buck” in relation to responsibility for reporting obstetric scans but said this was his personal opinion.

Dr Syed said the radiologists in Cavan said they didn’t want to report obstetric scans as they didn’t feel they were skilled enough. It was agreed he would take the lead by reviewing any scans the sonographers had concerns with.

Regarding Dr Leahy’s evidence, Mr Murray said the paediatrician had taken Dr Leahy up to 11 minutes to arrive in theatre after being called. She could have arrived quicker, he claimed.

Dr Leahy said she was locking her office door to go to clinic when the call came. She went straight to theatre but would have had to swipe doors on the way.

Mr Murray said Dr Leahy was not told Ms Whelan’s medical history prior to arriving in theatre, nor had she been present at the delivery.

Dr Leahy detailed the efforts made by intensive care staff to resuscitate Conor after he was born unresponsive at 1.49pm on May 13th 2014.

The team succeeded in establishing a heartbeat but his prognosis was poor. A decision was made to transport Conor to the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin but the National Neonatal Transport Team was not available as they were out on the road. Conor was transported to the Rotunda by staff from Cavan but was returned some hours later to spend his last hours with his mother Siobhan.

He died on May 14th. She said she believed Conor was dead at birth. The intensive care team had achieved a heartbeat by administering adrenaline but had not succeeded in restoring brain function.

The inquest continues.