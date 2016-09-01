Cleaners should be used after deaths at home, family says

The family of a woman who was found dead in her bathroom have called for professional cleaning services to be engaged following fatalities at home to minimise trauma for relatives.

Ray Fleming found his mother Julie Fleming (74), of Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11, dead in the bathroom of her home on April 18th, 2015.

Ms Fleming’s daughter, Marion Halligan, said she and her family were shocked and traumatised to lose their mother in sudden circumstances, but their pain was made worse when they saw their mother’s bathroom after her body had been removed.

“It was in an awful state. So I think if something could be put in place to spare others that, a professional cleaning service perhaps. It’s not very nice to have to deal with,” Ms Halligan said.

Julie Fleming lived alone but received daily visits from her children, who brought meals and messages.

Ray Fleming said his mother needed someone to check on her daily, and that she spent much of her time in her chair in the sitting room, watching television.

She had a walking aid that she did not like to use and had fallen previously, he said.

Blood on the floor

Mr Fleming told Dublin Coroner’s Court that when he found his mother dead in her home, there was blood on the floor.

“I got a blanket and put it over her. I don’t know why I did that, I was in shock,” he said.

The cause of death was an acute subdural haemorrhage sustained in a fall and the verdict was accidental death.

The family said that after the emergency services had left, the bathroom was left in a distressing state.

They said they hoped some service could be put in place to prevent another family experiencing similar trauma.

“It’s an excellent suggestion. I know that must be very hard for the family,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.