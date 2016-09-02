Charges unlikely in pub shooting murder, inquest told

The people responsible for a gangland murder at a busy Dublin pub are unlikely to be charged, an inquest heard.

Paul Cullen was shot in front of his wheelchair-bound father in the Cabra House pub on Fassaugh Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7 on Sunday, March 3rd, 2013.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that despite extensive investigations, which are ongoing, criminal charges against the gunmen were unlikely to be brought.

Detective Inspector Colm Murphy of Finglas Garda station said the matter was still under investigation but no file was expected to be submitted in the near future.

Det Insp Murphy applied for a three-month adjournment of the inquest to allow for some final inquiries to be made before a date for full hearing is sought.

“I am seeking a three month adjournment to finalise a few other inquiries but no file is expected to go to the DPP in the near future. At the next for mention date is it possible a date for hearing may be set,” he said.

Det Insp Murphy previously described the killing as “cold, callous and calculated”.

Mr Cullen was shot in the pub where his friends and family were present. His father, Paul McCann, was next to him in the bar, which is across the road from the McCann family home.

More than 20 customers who were in the pub on the evening were questioned by gardaí.

Deputy Dublin Coroner Dr Crona Gallagher adjourned the inquest for further mention until December 9th.