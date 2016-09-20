Compassionate bail for IRA accused to attend father’s funeral

A Dublin man accused of IRA membership has been granted compassionate bail by the Special Criminal Court to attend the funeral of his father.

Jonathan Hawthorn (44), of Ballintyre Downs in Ballinteer, was brought before an out-of-term sitting of the non-jury court last Friday.

Mr Hawthorn and his co-accused James Geraghty, of Dolphin House in Dolphin’s Barn and Donal O Ceallaigh, of Beach Road, Sandymount, are each charged with membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on September 14th.

Counsel for the State, Ms Anne-Marie Lawlor BL, on Tuesday told the non-jury court that Mr Hawthorn had suffered the death of his father, and while there was “strenuous objection” to bail in ordinary circumstances, there was consent to compassionate bail.

She said that as part of this limited bail, Mr Hawthorn is obligated to present himself at Portlaoise Prison by 6.30pm on Thursday.

Ms Lawlor said that the accused must lodge his own bond of €6,000, reside at an address in Dublin city and sign on at Kevin Street Garda station. He must observe a curfew between 12am and 7am, must undertake not to leave the jurisdiction, must surrender his passport and cannot apply for any new travel documentation. He cannot contact any proposed prosecution witnesses in the case and is not to associate with his co-accused or anyone convicted of or charged with a scheduled offence.

Ms Lawlor said the accused also cannot attend any republican commemorations or gatherings, must be of good behaviour and keep the peace and must provide a mobile phone number to gardaí.

Counsel said there was also consent to a legal aid application made on behalf of Mr Hawthorn.

Ms Lawlor asked the court to formally remand all three men in custody, with liberty to apply for bail, until October 24th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge Cormac Dunne, remanded the accused in custody with liberty to apply for bail until that date.