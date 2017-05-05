Woman who suffered burns from laser bikini treatment awarded €15,000

A 38-year-old childcare worker, who suffered first and second degree burns to her legs and inner thighs following a laser bikini treatment, has been awarded €15,000 damages against Havana Therapy Limited.

Denise Byrne, of Lucan, Co Dublin, told the Circuit Civil Court on Friday that her life had been seriously affected following a €600 course of laser treatments carried out at the therapy company’s clinic at 13 Main Street, Dundrum, Dublin.

Barrister Barney Quirke, who appeared with Howard Synnot Solictors, Lucan, for Ms Byrne, told the court there had been little or no response to his client’s complaints by Havana Therapy. They had not replied to a significant number of letters sent on Ms Byrne’s behalf.

Ms Byrne told the court she had paid Havana €600 for six sessions of laser treatment to remove hairs from her legs and bikini line. Following the fourth session, her legs and thighs began to burn and when she reported this to Havana she was told they could provide her with a cream.

“Following the treatment my legs and thighs turned red and started to pain me and burn,” she told Mr Justice Raymond Groarke. “I became aware of marks on my legs and thighs. When I went to my doctor she told me I had suffered first and second degree burns and prescribed cream to rub on them.”

Ms Byrne told Mr Quirke she had a lot of pain and discomfort for over a month after the treatment, as the burns gradually scabbed and healed. Her doctor had noted scarring in multiple areas of her thighs and legs.

Mr Quirke said his instructing solicitor Elizabeth Howard had been led to believe that the company had gone into liquidation, but when Ms Howard had made a phone call this Friday morning to the Dundrum clinic she had been told Havana was open and able to offer appointments for treatments.

No representative of the company appeared in court and a firm of solicitors which appeared for them was allowed to come off record for Havana before Ms Byrne’s case was heard.

Ms Byrne had sued Havana Therapy Limited which has its registered offices at Unit 14, No 4, 3rd Floor, Walkinstown Roundabout, Dublin 12.

Judge Groarke awarded her damages of €15,000 and costs against Havana and also made an order against them to pay Ms Byrne special damages of €848, which includes €600 she paid for the treatments and which had not been refunded and also for creams and medication she had to use.