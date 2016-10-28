Wheelchair user gets suspended sentence for arson attempt

A man who uses a wheelchair has been given a five-year suspended sentence after starting a fire at his home with the intention of taking his own life.

Gerard Field (28) of Glin Road, Coolock, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three counts of arson at his own home and houses either side on April 11th, 2015. His parents and sister were in the house at the time.

Noel Devitt SC, prosecuting, told the court Field was born with spina bifida and was diagnosed with a hydrocephalic condition and mild cerebral palsy as a baby. He said Field used a wheelchair and had suffered from depression.

He said Field had been “feeling down” in the weeks prior to the offence and had contacted Beaumont Hospital looking for psychiatric help the day before it took place.

Field set fire to a bag of clothes in the back room of the downstairs of the house with the intention of taking his own life. He said petrol or other flammable materials were not used.

Minor injuries

Garda Neil Plunkett said Field was the person most seriously injured in the arson attack. He said Field lost consciousness and had to be dragged out by members of Dublin Fire Brigade . His parents were also brought to Beaumont Hospital, while his sister suffered minor injuries.

Garda Plunkett said the accused admitted to starting the fire when gardaí went to Beaumont Hospital to take a witness statement.

Field later went to the Garda station with a solicitor and made the same admissions. Garda Plunkett said Field accepted that he had endangered the lives of others and apologised to the emergency services for making a “stupid mistake” during the interview.

Garda Plunkett also said Field said he did not know if there was anyone in the house when he started the fire. He has no previous convictions.

He said that the three houses were damaged by smoke from the fire and water by the fire brigade’s efforts. He said that Dublin City Council paid almost €96,000 in repair costs.

Judge Martin Nolan said it was not appropriate to impose a custodial sentence given the background of the case and Field’s intention to hurt nobody but himself. Field was given a five-year suspended sentence and must engage with the probation services for two years.