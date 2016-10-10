Waste worker lost partner after prick from needle on job

A waste management worker, who claimed a new relationship he was in ended after he suffered a needle stick injury to his hand, has settled a damages claim against Dublin City Council.

Gavin Geraghty alleged in the €60,000 damages claim that, when he helped a fellow worker lift a heavy sack of refuse a needle attached to a syringe went right through his left hand.

The Circuit Civil Court heard that Mr Geraghty (39), of Bangor Road, Crumlin, Dublin, had been collecting refuse at Greyhound Lane, off Grosvenor Square and Leinster Road, Rathmines, Dublin, in July 2015 when the incident happened.

He claimed the rubbish was being brought to the end of the lane where it would later be picked up onto a lorry by a mechanical grab. He was wearing only cloth gloves at the time.

Dirty job

Mr Geraghty claimed he had been doing a very dirty job which involved all types of rubbish, including many discarded items.

Following his injury he was driven to St James’s Hospital where he was treated as “a high risk for transmission of a blood borne virus.”

He had been prescribed a “high risk post exposure prophylaxis medication pack” and referred to the Guide Clinic for follow up.

Mr Geraghty alleged a new relationship he was in at the time of the incident ended over the needlestick injury.

He had suffered anxiety over the possibility of transmitting a virus to others and had difficulties dealing with “the banter and remarks from friends and colleagues.”

Barrister John Nolan told Judge Karen O’Connor that following talks the case had been settled and could be struck out with the payment of Mr Geraghty’s legal costs.

Details of the amount of settlement were not publicly divulged in court.