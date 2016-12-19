Taxi driver withdraws defamation claim against Dublin Airport Authority

A taxi driver who was blacklisted by Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) for allegedly touting and collecting passengers without a permit has withdrawn a €75,000 damages claim for defamation in the Circuit Civil Court.

Bernard Sweeney also gave an undertaking to the court that he will not “ply” for trade as a taxi driver in the boundaries of Dublin Airport other than to collect prebooked passengers.

He had initially claimed that, in April 2015, he tried to exit the airport short-term car park after having collected a regular and prebooked customer, when a notice appeared on the ticket machine stating that he was on the “blacklist”.

Mr Sweeney, of Belgrove Park, Mount Prospect Lawns, alleged that an attendant told him through the intercom that he was on the blacklist and had to take up the matter with airport police. He claimed that the barrier was only lifted after his customer talked to the attendant. He had sued DAA for defamation and false imprisonment.

Mr Sweeney claimed that the words spoken suggested that he was dishonest, deceitful, disreputable, a cheat, a fraud, and guilty of a criminal offence. He also claimed he had been gravely prejudiced and his reputation had been damaged.

DAA, represented by barrister Shane English and Gore and Grimes solicitors, had denied liability and claimed Mr Sweeney had been well aware that the airport bylaws required taxi drivers to have a permit. It alleged that Sweeney did not hold such a permit but sought to “tout” and pick up passengers in breach of the regulations.

Mr English told Circuit Court president Mr Justice Raymond Groake that Mr Sweeney was withdrawing his claim and was giving an undertaking to the court.

In his undertaking, Mr Sweeney also stated that he will first report to the taxi co-ordinator at the airport and will park his taxi in the designated car park to collect prebooked customers.

The judge accepted the undertaking and struck out the case. He made no further order.