Suspended sentence for man who broke stranger’s nose in Copperface Jack’s

A man has been given a suspended sentence for breaking a stranger’s nose in Copperface Jack’s nightclub in Dublin because he thought he had taken his change.

Kelvin Lynch (24) had just ordered drinks at the bar when he wrongly believed another young man, Barry Fitzgerald, had taken his change from the barman. He head-butted Mr Fitzgerald, leaving him with a broken nose and a broken front tooth.

Lynch of Wolfe Tone Street, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm in the nightclub on Harcourt Street on April 19th, 2015.

Mr Fitzgerald was in the city centre that day watching a Dublin match. He went to two pubs before going to Copperface Jack’s at about 2am.

Prosecuting counsel Fiona Murphy said he went straight to the bar on arrival to order some drinks. Lynch was also at the bar waiting for his change from a €50 note after buying three drinks.

Ms Murphy said there was some “confusion”, and Lynch grabbed Mr Fitzgerald by the hand when he thought he was walking off with his change. He then head butted the victim.

Lynch was restrained by security and made full admissions when gardaí­ arrived. Mr Fitzgerald was taken to hospital. He later required surgery to fix his nose. However, the court heard he must get it broken again because it is still not straight.

Conor McKenna, defending, said his client was willing to hand over €5,000 to the victim “as a token of his remorse.”

Judge Melanie Greally imposed a three year sentence which she suspended for three years and ordered that the money be paid over to Mr Fitzgerald.