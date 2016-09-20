Sean FitzPatrick for court accused of misleading auditors

Former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick will go on trial on Wednesday accused of misleading the bank’s auditors over a five year period.

The trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court is due to take 12 weeks and will require a specially enlarged jury of 15 members.

After a jury is sworn in, there will be two days of legal argument in its absence. The trial is due to begin in evidence before Judge John Aylmer on Monday, September 26th.

Mr FitzPatrick (66) of Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow is accused of 27 offences under the 1990 Companies Act.

These include 21 charges of making a misleading, false or deceptive statement to auditors and six charges of furnishing false information in the years 2002 to 2007.