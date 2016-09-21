Seán Fitzpatrick trial: Anti-austerity campaigners ruled out of jury

Anyone who took part in anti-austerity campaigning has been ruled out as a potential juror in the trial of former Anglo chairman Seán Fitzpatrick.

Judge John Aylmer told the jury panel they should not serve if they were part of any anti-austerity campaigning group, or such like, or had suffered because of the banking crisis, or felt their strong feelings on the matter of Anglo or in relation to bankers meant they could not be impartial or fair.

Likewise they should not serve if they had worked for Anglo or some other Irish bank, were former shareholders in Anglo or another Irish bank, or were connected with Ernst and Young, now called EY, or worked for the Central Bank or other institutions connected to financial regulation.

The selection of a jury for the trial began in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday morning.

Mr Fitzpatrick (66), of Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 27 charges under the Companies Act 1990 relating to the misleading of the bank’s auditors, Ernst & Young, in relation to multi-million euro loans he had from the bank between 2002 and 2008.

A panel of 15 jurors is being selected for the trial, which could last for 12 weeks. A decision at the end of the trial will be made by just 12 members.

Mr Fitzpatrick stood, his hands clasped before him, as each of the 27 charges were read out to him and he pleaded not guilty to each in turn.

The judge read out a list of the 75 expected witnesses in the case and said jurors should not serve if they knew them.

The chairman of the National Asset Management Agency Frank Daly and the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank Alan Dukes are among the witnesses scheduled to give evidence in the trial.

The list also includes Fintan Drury, Kieran Wallace, Gary McGann, Matt Moran, Lar Bradshaw, Stan Purcell, Declan Quilligan and Anne Heraty.

One woman was excused from serving on the jury after telling the court she is “decidely not neutral when it comes to bankers”.

Another man indicated he was willing to cancel an upcoming holiday to serve but he was objected to by the defence.

Judge Aylmer told jurors they must not seek out information on the trial outside of the court.

“We’re all aware of the availability to everyone of the internet, newspapers or social media,” he said.

He also asked the the jurors not to discuss the case with family or friends.

Judge Aylmer said legal argument in the absence of the jury, before evidence begins to be heard, is expected to last two weeks, beginning Monday.

Mr Fitzpatrick is being represented by Bernard Condon SC, Shelley Horan BL, Edward Doocey BL, and Claire Cummins BL, instructed by Michael Staines solicitors. Dominic McGinn SC, with John Byrne BL and Diana Stuart BL, are for the prosecution, instructed by the DPP.