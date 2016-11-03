Seán FitzPatrick goes on trial for ‘misleading’ auditors over loans

The trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick for allegedly misleading the bank’s auditors about millions of euro in loans between 2002 and 2007 has begun.

A jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that loans taken out by Mr FitzPatrick, his wife and family members increased from in the region of €10 million in 2002 to around €100 million in 2007.

The loans were used to finance the development of shopping centres, hotels and offices at a time when a lot of money could be made in property development, prosecutor Dominic McGinn SC said.

He said that the amount of these loans was “artificially reduced” for a period of two weeks around the bank’s financial end of year statement. He said this trial was about the alleged failure to disclose the extent of Mr FitzPatrick’s loans to the bank’s auditors Ernst & Young.

Mr FitzPatrick (68), of Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 27 offences under the 1990 Companies Act. These include 22 charges of making a misleading, false or deceptive statement to auditors and five charges of furnishing false information in the years 2002 to 2007.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Mr McGinn told the jury that Mr FitzPatrick was a director of the bank and had taken out a number of loans.

Declarations

He said there was a requirement under company law to make declarations about the level of loans made to directors. These declarations had to be made generally in end of financial year statements and also to the bank’s auditors.

Counsel said that temporary arrangements were put into place whereby the amount of the loans to the accused were reduced. The loans from Anglo Irish Bank were refinanced by other loans from Irish Nationwide Building Society and therefore reduced for a short period, usually about two weeks, Mr McGinn alleged.

“The amount of loans were artificially reduced,” he said. The required declarations reflected only loans technically in existence at the year end date and didn’t take into account the loans which were temporarily reduced, he alleged.

Counsel said that the trial was not about loans or about what they’re for, it’s about the statements made about the loans.

He told the jury that Mr FitzPatrick was entitled to a presumption of innocence, which is a fundamental cornerstone. He said that it was not enough for the jurors to think that “he is probably guilty”.

The jury of five men and eight women will begin hearing evidence on Friday before Judge John Aylmer.