Schoolgirl (12) wins €35,000 over laser tag laceration

A 12-year-old schoolgirl who suffered a laceration to her face while playing laser tag at a Leisureplex complex has been awarded €35,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister John Moher told the court that Sophia Curtis was celebrating her 11th birthday at Leisureplex Coolock, Malahide Road, Dublin, in June last year when the incident happened.

Mr Moher told Circuit Court president Mr Justice Raymond Groarke that the birthday celebrations included a game of “Quasar”, which is played with laser guns and during which Sophia wore a protective mask.

The court heard that a group of boys were in the Quasar area at the time and one of them ran into Sophia, pushing her mask into her face.

Mr Moher said it was believed that a sharp edge inside the mask penetrated Sophia’s right eyebrow area as a result of this.

Plasters were applied to the injury on site and Sophia was later taken by her father, Brendan Curtis, to a VHI Swiftcare Clinic, where her laceration was sutured.

Abrasions

The judge was told that Sophia also suffered abrasions to her nose during the incident and that her wounds had left a small permanent scar.

Through her father, Sophia, of Waterside Crescent, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin, sued Lock Leisure Ltd, which trades as Leisureplex Coolock, for negligence.

Mr Moher told the court that, following an assessment by the Injuries Board, the defendant had made a €35,000 settlement offer, which the judge approved.